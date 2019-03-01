Highway 138E, the road that connects Roseburg to Diamond Lake and beyond, is now open, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Officials sent out a release early Friday advising they hoped to open the highway by the end of the day. Just after 4 p.m., officials said the road had reopened, but that motorists should drive with caution and expect lane closures and flaggers providing traffic control.
The road had been closed since Monday after a record-setting winter storm buried the county with snow, which knocked over trees and sent power lines flying across roadways.
Crews from ODOT and the Oregon Department of Forestry worked with a contract crew from Weekly Brothers to clean slides and remove trees that had blocked the road said Dan Latham, an ODOT spokesman.
