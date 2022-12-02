Two tents were set up on the Douglas County Courthouse lawn Thursday morning by protestors who want more humane conditions for people living on the streets in Roseburg.
“It’s really hard out here,” said Amy Smith, homeless advocate. “We’re the ones battling. I’m sad for humanity and tired of the inhumane treatment.”
When News-Review reporters stopped by Friday morning there were no people in or near the tents. Douglas County spokesperson Tamara Howell said county officials were also unable to find people associated with the protest.
Howell said it is unclear what the protestors want, but the county is hoping to provide them with resources. She also explained that while the county does not have funding for homeless outreach, the city does and that they will coordinate to get people the help they need.
Smith said during a recent cleanup, the pots, pans and propane were taken, but they were able to hold on to the food. “That’s hundreds of dollars of supplies that we need for survival,” Smith said.
People can recover the gear after a month, but are not usually able to get all of it back. Homeless advocates also say tents and sleeping bags are frequently taken, which are used to keep people out of the cold and wet conditions.
“Why can’t we go somewhere?,” Smith asked. Signs around the camp also asked that question. “We just want to go somewhere safe.”
Sheila Anderson, another advocate, added, “Our unhoused friends are exhausted, sick, weak, frail and the weather’s just getting worse.”
On Thursday, the Roseburg Senior Center was open as a warming shelter. The warming center opens anytime the temperature drops to 30 degrees without any other weather factors and at 32 degrees if there is extenuating weather conditions beyond just the cold.
The Roseburg Rescue Mission is open year round on 752 SE Pine St. as an overnight shelter, according to city officials.
Umpqua Hearts also recently presented a plan to the Homeless Commission to open a camp, similar to Hastings Village in Sutherlin, that will have rules, amenities and gives people jobs inside the camp.
Smith liked that idea, because she said having a job will give people purpose. She also encouraged people to talk to the people on the streets and learn their story.
Anderson said a group of homeless people have banded together to ask the community to listen to them and see what they have to deal with.
“Meet somebody where they’re at,” Smith said. “If you feed your enemy, you’re going to be blessed instead of having hatred in your heart.”
When asked if there had been a response to the protest, Smith said a law enforcement officer stopped by and had no problems with their First Amendment right to protest.
Roseburg Police Department Sgt. Daniel Allen said he was unaware of the protest, but that because of the location it was more likely for Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to respond. The sheriff’s office did not immediately return phone calls.
Howell said both law enforcement agencies had been trying to make contact Friday morning and had been unsuccessful.
