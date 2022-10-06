A group of 30 firefighters and Smoky Bear joined the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on the courthouse steps to commemorate National Fallen Firefighters Week.
The event was part of a national campaign to kick off Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters. The campaign invites community members to install red lights on the outside of their homes in remembrance of firefighters, both commercial and wildland, who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
“Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to honor America’s fallen firefighters," Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said in his opening remarks. "Its mission is to honor and remember America’s fallen fire heroes and provide resources to assist their families in rebuilding their lives and work within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries. This year marks the 41st Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Week.
"Today, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners invited all local municipal and volunteer firehouses and battalions, rural fire districts, wildland fire agencies, and families of fallen fire heroes to help us pay tribute to Douglas County firefighters that perished while in the line of duty.”
Sutherlin Fire Chief Michael Lane and District Manager of the Douglas Forest Protective Association Pat Skrip laid a memorial wreath at the base of the Douglas County Courthouse steps. Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Chief Rob Bullock performed the traditional ringing of a bell to represent the "Last Alarm" for fallen firefighters.
Brian Burke, North Douglas Fire and EMS Chief, recited the "Firefighter's Prayer" before reading the roll call of the 19 Douglas County firefighters who have died:
- Jerry Bain, Douglas Forest Protective Association, 1951
- Roy W. McFarland, Roseburg Fire Department, 1959
- John J. Richards, Douglas Forest Protective Association, 1961
- Richard Underhill, Douglas Forest Protective Association, 1979
- Elwin I King, Fair Oaks Fire Department, Sutherlin, 1984
- Mark Giles, Douglas Forest Protective Association, 1987
- James Moore, Douglas Forest Protective Association, 1987
- Russell Brine, Elkton Rural Fire District, 1987
- Julius C. Star, United States Forest Service, Roseburg, 1990
- Clark N. Gilkison, Fair Oaks Fire Department, Sutherlin, 1991
- Rob Johnson, Prineville Hot Shots (South Canyon Fire, Colorado), 1994
The roll also included Paul E. Gibson, David Kelly Hammer, Jeffrey D. Hengel, Jesse D. James, Richard Burt Moore II, Leland "David Price Jr., Mark Robert Ransdell and Ricardo M. Ruiz, the eight First Strike Environmental firefighters who died in a van crash west of Vale while returning from an assignment.
Five lights high above the courthouse entrance turned red, and will remain red through Sunday, the official kickoff of the 100th National Fire Prevention Week, scheduled through Oct. 15.
