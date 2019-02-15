Heavy snow has closed northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 from Canyonville to Hugo, north of Grants Pass.
Crews from Oregon Department of Transportation are on scene along with the Oregon State Police.
When the roads reopen, drivers not in vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive should be prepared to chain up. Drivers should be prepared for severe winter driving conditions.
More to come
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.