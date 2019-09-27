Interstate 5 southbound lanes were open again Friday after an early morning accident closed I-5 south for nearly 3 hours between exits 119 and 112.
Shortly before 7 a.m., a dark-colored sedan with airbags deployed was observed in the northbound lane of I-5 along with an ambulance just after the Clarks Branch interchange at milepost 113.
At least a half dozen emergency vehicles were visible in the southbound lane.
Police are investigating the crash, according to Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Dan Latham.
Calls to the Oregon State Police department were not immediately returned.
A detour was in place for southbound traffic at exit 119, near Green, along Oregon Highway 42 and Oregon Highway 99, through Winston and Dillard. Northbound traffic was limited to a single lane at milepost 113.
Traffic began flowing again shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.
