Interstate 5 southbound is closed near the Clarks Branch interchange at milepost 113 due to an accident that occurred earlier Friday morning.
Police are investigating the crash.
Traffic will detour from exit 119, near Green, along Oregon Highway 42 and Oregon Highway 99, through Winston and Dillard. Congestion is expected in the area along the detour route.
Northbound traffic is limited to a single lane at milepost 113.
