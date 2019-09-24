Roseburg Police Department K-9 Nike caught its second vehicle pursuit suspect in four days Monday morning.
Myrtle Creek Police Department requested the assist to track a Matthew Bay, who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle during a police pursuit. Bay ran from the crash down a very steep mountain, according to police.
Bay was taken into custody by Myrtle Creek Police and charged with a parole violation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of attempting to elude a police officer by vehicle, and reckless driving.
Bay was given multiple warnings and was told to surrender, but he did not, according to police. A biting arrest was made by Nike until officers and deputies were able to take Bay into custody. Bay received superficial scrapes as a result of the bite.
Immediately following the crash, police officers from Myrtle Creek and Winston chased Bay until they could not see him anymore.
Nike began to track Bay around 6 a.m. from the point he was last seen by the officers. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office went with Nike on the track.
Nike tracked Bay down the mountain to a creek, where he was hiding behind a root wad.
