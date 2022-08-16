WINSTON — A stuffed animal sits on the front desk at the Winston Police Department — it's a dog with a little vest with the name Nike and a police badge hanging from its collar.
Nike (pronounced like bike) is the K-9 officer for Winston Police and closely resembles the stuffed animals that are being sold for $20 apiece to raise money for the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs.
Winston Police Chief Brandon Sarti said the program has been helpful in getting Nike, and his handler Officer Ryan Gomez, trained and equipped since Nike came to the department in February 2022.
"It's been an adventure," Gomez said. "It's a lot of work and it happened pretty quickly."
Nike was working with his handler, Blake Cordell, for the Roseburg Police Department, until Cordell resigned.
Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein said that staffing was at an extremely low level at the time and every officer was needed to fill patrol positions.
"I made the decision to not develop another handler for Nike," Klopfenstein said, "and instead focus on hiring and training new police recruits."
Klopfenstein added that Nike was not only a good patrol K-9 with many successful captures, he was also good with the public.
"Children and adults enjoyed petting and loving on him," he said.
That loving, snuggly nature is also appreciated by his new colleagues who were used to a more rambunctious police K-9 in retired drug dog Buster.
Gomez and Nike went to training in April to become certified by the Oregon Police Canine Association. The two are certified as a team and will need to go to yearly training.
"I needed training more than him," Gomez said. "It's a lot of work. Everything we do at work, he still has to go with me to do my main job and then there's added things I have to do now.
"So, I get to go to more dangerous calls that happen around the county where it's probably safer to send a dog than it would be to send an officer or officers. He can search an area faster and quicker than what a patrol officer could do, or several patrol officers could do, and typically in a safer manner, too."
For the first few months, before their official training, the two were bonding and learning some basic skills. It was also a good time for Nike to get used to his new home life with Gomez, his wife and their two small dogs — a Yorkie and a dachshund.
"He absolutely loves playing with them. He has no issues. They're the aggressive ones really, they like to jump on him and get his toy — he just lays there," Gomez said. "He's been awesome at home."
Gomez said he was a bit worried about the transition as Nike "is a living breathing creature and he's got feelings, too."
Not only has Nike been a very good boy at home, but at work he's been on five deployments and made two captures, while his assistance was not needed on the other three.
His two captures were assisting in getting a man who was hiding in an attic in Sutherlin to come down, and tracking down a suspect who ran from Roseburg police and trespassed onto private property.
"We went up there and tracked him for maybe eight minutes and found him right off the bat," Gomez said. "He gave up and didn't want to get bit."
When Nike and Gomez are asked to help another agency in the area, an agreement is in place that an officer from that agency comes to Winston to help patrol.
"We have a really good working relationship with all the agencies around the county," Sarti said.
Those relationships also helped Winston get a K-9 vehicle from Roseburg for a good price, while a new Dodge Durango is on backorder. The special K-9 vehicles splits the backseat with the dog taking up about 2/3 of the space and leaving one space for a suspect.
"In our region, even the sheriff's office, we're all smaller agencies, so transporting suspects is just something that everybody has to do," Sarti said. "Larger areas get away with a full canine partition, which is awesome, but you can't transport people."
The K-9 vehicles also come with a door popper that will allow an officer to open the door remotely and a sensor that will send out alerts if the vehicle gets too hot for the K-9.
Money for the new vehicle was left over from a fundraiser the Winston Police Department did with retired K-9 Buster.
Gomez said most of the funding for K-9s needs comes from fundraisers and the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs.
"Friends of Umpqua Valley, have been probably the biggest help to all K-9s in the county," Gomez said. "They're honestly like a godsend."
Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs is hosting its seventh K9s in the Grapevines event from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Melrose Vineyards. For more information, call 541-492-6838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.