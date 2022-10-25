SUTHERLIN — Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Zoro helped locate and apprehend a 35-year-old man accused of trespassing and theft.
Sutherlin Police Department responded to South Comstock and Taylor Road around 11:20 a.m. Monday on the report of a trespass and theft in progress. Officers attempted to make contact, but the man ran outside.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Circuit Court, Thomas Marshall allegedly cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle locked inside the Roseburg Towing lot.
Zoro found Marshall hiding in the brush in the area where he was arrest without incident and charged on suspicion of second degree theft, second degree trespassing and first degree criminal mischief.
Court records show that Marshall told police he swallowed heroin and fentanyl on the way to the jail. Emergency medical personnel met the arresting officer and Marshall and found not signs of overdosing. Marshall was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center where doctors said he had "nothing of note in his digestive tract."
A press release from the Sutherlin Police Department states his behavior at the hospital warranted additional charges of second degree escape and fourth degree assault.
Marshall allegedly ran from police when they uncuffed him from the hospital bed so police could cuff his hands together for transport. The officer's thumb was caught in the handcuff and strained, according to court documents. The officer wrote in the report that a taser was used to subdue Marshall as he fled in the direction of the hospital lobby.
Marshall is due in court Nov. 1 for a status check.
(0) comments
