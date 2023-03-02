The Douglas County Major Crimes Team has released the name of a man who was fatally shot by a Roseburg police officer during a disturbance at the Roseburg Senior Center early Tuesday morning.
A release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning identified the man as 20-year-old Mia Tulasi Dasa of Grants Pass. The report stated Dasa repeatedly refused to comply with officers’ attempts to de-escalate the situation inside the senior center, which was being utilized as a warming center for area unhoused residents.
After multiple attempts to use non-lethal levels of force, one officer ultimately used lethal force, according to police reports.
A video posted to YouTube captured the scene from outside the warming center after Dasa had reportedly stabbed multiple others utilizing the facility. Several Roseburg police officers can be seen inside the center, with one officer attempting to use pepper spray to subdue Dasa, who was standing near the front desk of the center.
One person — believed to be the one filming the video — can be heard saying that Dasa had “super-human strength.”
“Nothing is phasing him. The mace isn’t phasing him, the taser isn’t phasing him,” the man can be heard saying on the video. “Everybody in here was fighting him.”
Not long after several people were directed by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy to leave the patio at the entrance of the Senior Center, six apparent gunshots can be heard on the video.
The sheriff’s office
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
This is tragic for everyone, including the officers, the senior center and the people using the warming center. It certainly sounds like meth was involved. Best wishes to everyone involved in these traumatic events.
