An 82-year-old man, who went missing around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, was found dead about two hours later in the North Umpqua River.
Byung Su Song, of Hillsboro, who reportedly suffered from dementia, was reported missing from a home in the 4000 block of Del Rio Road in Roseburg.
Multiple law enforcement officers, search and rescue personnel and a REACH Air Medical helicopter began searching.
His body was found downstream from Hestness Landing, in the 3700 block of Del Rio Road, around 8:30 p.m. Song was declared dead at the scene.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting a death investigation. Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
