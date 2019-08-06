RIDDLE — A man who was found dead outside his residence Tuesday morning was determined to be 43-year-old Anthony Martin Malatino of Glendale, according to a police investigation.
A self-inflicted gun shot wound was determined to be the cause of death, the police detectives said.
After dispatchers received reports of possible medical aid at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, emergency responders from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Myrtle Creek Police Department and the Oregon State Police responded to the scene in the 3000 block of Glenbrook Loop Road.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation the death that concluded Tuesday evening.
