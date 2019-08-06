RIDDLE — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found dead outside a residence in the 3000 block of Glenbrook Loop Road on Tuesday morning.
After dispatchers received reports of possible medical aid 7:41 a.m., emergency responders from the sheriff's office, the Myrtle Creek Police Department and the Oregon State Police responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, police found a male deceased outside of the home. Detectives and the Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office are currently investigating the nature of the death, according to Brad O'Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
"It is too early in the investigation to determine if the death is the result of violence or suicide," O'Dell said in a press release. "We do not believe there is an ongoing risk to public safety."
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 541-440-4458.
More to come
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.