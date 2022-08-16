A 39-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after hiding from police in an occupied hotel room and then fighting and biting the arresting officer, according to the police log.
Roseburg Police responded to a call Monday about a man punching the air, yelling and attempting to assault an older man near the parking garage in downtown, the probable cause affidavit said.
The arresting officer recognized Andrew Christopher Atterbury, but when the officer got out of the vehicle the man took off running, according to the court document. Two officers told him to stop, but instead he locked himself into a room at a nearby hotel, according to the affidavit.
“I observed three tenants were in the room with him,” the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit. “The tenants were huddled together in the corner of the room and appeared frightened.”
When the officer reached through an open window to unlock the door, Atterbury allegedly lunged and hit the officer in the arm. Another officer was able to open the door, while Atterbury was held at Taser point, according to the affidavit.
Once the officers opened the door, Atterbury allegedly barricaded himself in the bathroom. The officer wedged his foot between the door and the wall, for about 30 minutes, which caused swelling and bruising, according to the affidavit.
Additional officers arrived on the scene and helped push the door open, according to the report. The arresting officer forced Atterbury to the floor, and another officer pushed Atterbury’s face down to avoid biting, according to the affidavit. That officer’s middle finger was then allegedly bit by Atterbury. The finger was bruised and swollen and the officer believed he would lose his fingernail, according to the affidavit.
Atterbury was charged with assault on a public safety officer, second degree disorderly conduct, first degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
As of Tuesday, Atterbury was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on $1,200 bail. A status check is scheduled for Aug. 23 at the Douglas County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.