An adult male was struck and killed by an Oregon Department of Transportation mower on Tuesday morning.
An ODOT employee, mowing on the shoulder of Highway 42 near milepost 59, hit the man, who is believed to have been sleeping in the grass.
Oregon State Police responded to the scene, between Tenmile and Camas Valley, at approximately 9:15 a.m.
ODOT called for Emergency Medical Services and attempted first aid, but the man died on the scene.
The name will not be released until Oregon State Police can confirm next of kin has been notified.
Oregon State Police was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Tenmile Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District 2.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
