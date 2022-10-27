Missing Wallers

A photo of the motor home believed to be driven by Charles and Kathleen Waller, two people who may have gone missing in Douglas County in the past week. Anyone who recognizes this vehicle, bearing California license plate 8HWX240, is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.

 COURTESY OF DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Update: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday that the county's Search and Rescue team located Charles and Kathleen Waller safe at a recreational site near Glendale. The couple was in an area which did not have cellular service, but were in good health and did not require further assistance.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.