A photo of the motor home believed to be driven by Charles and Kathleen Waller, two people who may have gone missing in Douglas County in the past week. Anyone who recognizes this vehicle, bearing California license plate 8HWX240, is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
Update: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday that the county's Search and Rescue team located Charles and Kathleen Waller safe at a recreational site near Glendale. The couple was in an area which did not have cellular service, but were in good health and did not require further assistance.
Search and Rescue was assisted by the Oregon State Police Aviation Unit, the United States Coast Guard and the Oregon State Search and Rescue coordinator in locating the couple.
•••
A California couple is believed to be missing somewhere in Douglas County, the sheriff's office reported Thursday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 81-year-old Charles Waller and his wife, 79-year-old Kathleen Waller, who were reportedly last known to be in the Glide area while traveling to their home in Boulder Creek, California.
The Wallers are driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds recreational vehicle with California license plate 8HWX240.
The couple reportedly had not been heard from by family since Oct. 23, when they called to say they were 45 minutes north of the Oregon-California border. It is believed the couples' cellular phones are powered down.
Charles Waller is a white male standing approximately 5 feet, 10 inches and weighing 207 pounds. Kathleen Waller stands 5-6 and weighs 190. Both have gray hair, Charles with brown eyes and Kathleen with blue eyes.
If anyone has seen the Wallers or their motor home, they are asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
