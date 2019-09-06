The missing Eugene woman was found safe Friday after she became lost while out hiking, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Hannah Fox, 24, was reported missing on Tuesday after someone reported a suspiciously parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Highway 99, Drain.
Deputies found the vehicle, a silver 2004 Toyota Camry, parked near a gated private drive and noticed that the vehicle was unlocked and had several items of value inside.
The Douglas County Search and Rescue team dispatched ground crews, a K-9 team, ATV teams and air crews in an effort to find Fox.
Brad O'Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said the area search crews were looking was a mix of heavy brush, timber, and downed timber that had fallen in the February snowstorm.
Fox was eventually found at approximately 12:15 p.m. Friday about 3/4 of a mile from where her vehicle was parked. She was in stable condition but was transported to the hospital for an evaluation, O'Dell said.
Fox said she heard searchers in the area, but did not respond to them, O'Dell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.