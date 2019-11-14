The missing father-daughter duo have been found deceased in the Umpqua River by search crews, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Sean Moss, 29, and his 2-year-old daughter, Madison, had been missing since August.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, search crews located vehicle debris that suggested a vehicle had crashed into the main Umpqua River in an area commonly referred to as Crow Rapids, according to the sheriff's office.
A dive team was sent into the area and at about 2 p.m., the divers located a vehicle about 12 feet underwater in a narrow canal. Crews worked until sunset to recover the vehicle but had to return Thursday morning to finish pulling the 2002 Chevy Trailblazer from the water, where the bodies of both missing people were found.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting a death investigation and the cause of the crash is also under investigation.
The father-daughter duo was reported missing the morning on Aug. 12 after family members had expected to meet them at the Douglas County Fair two days prior, according to Brad O'Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office. Both were last seen on the evening of Aug. 9.
A posting from a Facebook page set up to help locate Moss and his daughter thanked everyone who had helped.
"I want to thank everyone for everything they have done from prayers & best wishes to actively looking for them," the post read.
After the two were reported missing, O'Dell said detectives had spoken with a number of friends and family members but still didn't have any information about the father or daughter's whereabouts.
Madison was entered into the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children database, and the case was also featured on “Live PD,” a national cable show on A&E on Aug. 23.
The sheriff's office was assisted by search and rescue crews, Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Oregon State Police's Fish and Wildlife Division, Kokua Towing and Puddle Jumper Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.