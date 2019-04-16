The body of a missing Mt. Angel man was found Sunday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Jeffery A. Vance, 30, was located just before noon by search crews after personnel returned to the Clear Water area where Vance was reported missing at the beginning of February. Search efforts had previously been hindered by heavy snowfall.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting a death investigation, however, there are no immediate indications of foul play, according to a sheriff's spokesman.
Vance and a friend, Anthony Fennimore, got lost in the woods in early February during a weekend trip. Fennimore, who was later able to find his way out, reported his friend missing after the two were separated. The two had been near Toketee Falls when their 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck experienced mechanical troubles. Eventually, the two men left the vehicle and began searching for help.
Fennimore was able to find a group of people who agreed to drive him to Glide, where he was able to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.