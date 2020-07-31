An 82-year-old Roseburg woman with dementia went missing Thursday but was later found safe in Coos County, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was notified around 3 p.m. that Elizabeth "Kay" Carroll left her home in Green around 11 a.m. in her 2006 gold Toyota Sienna. The vehicle has a yellow scrape on the passenger side and has the Oregon license plate WTC271.
Carroll's family did not know where she went and was concerned about her welfare.
Carroll has white hair and blue eyes, is about 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue and white striped shirt, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.
Carroll was known to visit casinos, Dairy Queen and China Buffet. She previously lived in Coos County and has ties to the Klamath Falls area.
A few hours after posting the information to it's Facebook page and issuing an alert, the sheriff's office said Carroll had been found in Coos County and was safe.
