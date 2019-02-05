A Mt. Angel man who was last seen near Toketee is missing and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help.
Jeffery A. Vance, 30, got lost in the woods with his friend, Anthony Fennimore on Friday night. Fennimore reported Vance missing on Monday after they were separated during a weekend trip.
Vance is described as a 6-foot, 300-pound man with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing dark blue or black Helli Hansen rain gear, a brown or gray stocking cap, a camouflage framed backpack and Georgia boots.
Fennimore told police he and Vance got lost before their vehicle, a maroon 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, broke down. Unable to fix the truck, the two men walked away from the vehicle Friday night. But at some point between Saturday night and Sunday morning, the two separated, according to police.
Fennimore ran into a group of people Monday evening who agreed to drive him to Glide, where he was able to call police.
The Douglas County Search and Rescue team continues to look for Vance and the maroon pickup truck, which has an Oregon license place number 436KSW.
The sheriff's office is being assisted by Pacific Power, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon State Police.
