A 65-year-old mushroom picker was airlifted by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter after being lost in the Elliot State Forest near Loon Lake for two days.
Juan Pitcher of Reedsport went mushroom picking in the area Wednesday and around 11 a.m. Thursday the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was informed that Pitcher had gotten lost. Deputies and Search and Rescue crews were dispatched to the area.
“Search Crews searched until nightfall on Thursday without finding signs of Pitcher,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Around noon Friday, crews started hearing a voice from “deep within a canyon” and shortly after 1 p.m. Pitcher was located in poor condition.
Due to the area’s difficult terrain, a ground evacuation was deemed too dangerous and the Coast Guard was contacted for assistance.
“An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Sector North Bend launched from Air Station North Bend at 1 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 2:15 p.m,” a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The 65-year-old man was transported to Bay Area Hospital for treatment for hypothermia and dehydration.
Search and Rescue crews from Josephine, Coos, Curry and Del Norte counties, as well as Lower Umpqua Hospital Ambulance Service, assisted in the search.
