The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing Myrtle Creek man.
Justin Grant Bibow, 29, last had contact with family and friends March 10. He was reported missing Tuesday.
Bibow was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 320 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He's been entered into a nationwide database as missing, since attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports that a Salem police officer conducted a computerized records check on Bibow on Monday. The Sheriff's Office said that could mean he is in the Salem area.
Bibow is associated with a white 2016 Dodge Ram pickup with Oregon license plate 850JTM.
Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement and reference Douglas County Sheriff's Office Case #19-1136.
