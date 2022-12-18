Friday morning at the Siskiyou Summit on Interstate 5 near Exit 6. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, six new electronic message signs on northbound Interstate 5 are coming soon to inform travelers about changing conditions and help regulate speeds on the I-5 corridor's highest summit.
SISKIYOU SUMMIT — Six new electronic message signs on northbound Interstate 5 will inform travelers about changing conditions and help regulate speeds on the highest summit on the Interstate 5 corridor.
Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said the signs are located between the Oregon-California border and Ashland and will be live by the start of the new year.
Leaming said three of the signs can show drivers a legally-enforceable lower speed limit. Computers will automatically adjust speed limits displayed on the electronic, black-on-white speed signs based on weather and pavement conditions on the summit.
The computers gather information from sensors that can measure factors like road surface traction, humidity, air temperature and visibility, according to Learning. When conditions improve, speed limits will be automatically raised again.
“Drivers going too fast for the changing conditions often get surprised on the Siskiyou Summit," ODOT District Manager Jeremiah Griffen said. “High speeds frequently lead to crashes and delays, no matter what time of year. These new variable speed signs will be an important safety tool."
The ODOT release said that data from the Federal Highway Administration shows variable speed limits reduce the number and severity of crashes, especially in bad weather.
In addition to the variable speed signs, there are two dynamic “curve warning” signs. They show drivers their speed as they approach two sharp curves near the Mt. Ashland exit and a railroad trestle. The signs are similar to the ones on the interstate near Myrtle Creek's Exit 108.
The new signs were installed as part of the recent $35 million interstate improvements project between the California border and Ashland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.