The Oregon Department of Transportation is hoping to open Highway 138E, the North Umpqua Highway, Friday afternoon.
The road which connects Roseburg to Diamond Lake and beyond has been closed for days as downed trees and power lines blocked the roadway.
Crews from ODOT and the Oregon Department of Forestry are working with a contract crew from Weekly Brothers to clean slides and remove trees.
But Dan Latham, an ODOT spokesman, said motorists should drive with caution and expect lane closures when the highway is reopened. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
