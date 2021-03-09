REEDSPORT — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and Winchester Avenue on Tuesday.
At approximately 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the course of the traffic stop, one individual was detained. Another individual in the vehicle became hostile.
Negotiators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiations Team had been talking to the armed suspect in an attempt to de-escalate the situation for several hours. At 10:44 p.m., shots were fired at the scene, according to police.
The suspect, who name was being withheld as of Wednesday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated and assumed control of the investigation.
Highway 101 reopened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
