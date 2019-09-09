A 24-year-old Grants Pass man is dead and a 20-year-old Grants Pass woman is seriously injured after officials say they fell from a cliff near Umpqua Hot Springs, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Officials received a report that a a woman had fallen from a cliff in the 2000 block of Thorn Prairie Road in the Umpqua National Forest, approximately 60 miles east of Roseburg.
Rescue personnel responded to the scene and transported Azrael Maujean, 20, to CHI Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries. Christian Simmons, 24, was found deceased at the scene.
Dwes Hutson, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said it appeared both Maujean and Simmons were in the hot spring area on Saturday and got lost. Both fell approximately 70 feet from a cliff and weren't found until the next day when someone found Maujean and called 911.
