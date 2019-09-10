It's been over a month and Sean and Madison Moss are still missing.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the disappearance and is asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement, according to Brad O'Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
Sean Moss, 29, and his 2-year-old daughter, Madison, were reported missing the morning of Aug. 12 after family members had expected to meet them at the Douglas County Fair two days prior, according to O'Dell.
Both were last seen by Sean Moss' coworker on the evening of Aug. 9.
Moss is described as 5-foot-9 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has scars from his chin to his waistline and has a full-back tattoo and a left-arm tattoo that reads "Lilly."
Madison is described as 3 feet tall, 25 pounds with curly brown hair. She has one green and one hazel eye.
Moss drives a dark green Chevrolet Trailblazer with front-end damage on the right side of the bumper with an Oregon plate 549-DBU.
In August, O'Dell said the sheriff's office had spoken with a number of friends and family but still didn't have any information about Sean and Madison Moss' whereabouts.
"Please be vigilant and report any information you believe to be important to this case, O'Dell said at the time.
Madison was entered into the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children database and the case was also featured on Live PD, a national cable show on A&E on Aug. 23.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 541-440-4458.
