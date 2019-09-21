Opening night of the Umpqua Actors Community Theatre play "The Last Five Years" went a little different than expected Friday.
Law enforcement evacuated the building shortly after the play started due to a suspicious package that was found nearby.
The item, which looked like a pipe bomb, was found on top of a trash can around 7 p.m. near the Woolley Center on 1634 West Harvard Ave. according to a press release by the Roseburg Police Department.
The Oregon State Police Explosive Unit responded from Central Point and found no explosives inside and people were allowed to reenter the buildings at 10:45 p.m.
Surrounding buildings, including the theater, were evacuated and Stewart Park Drive was closed between Harvard and the gate of the VA Medical Center as a safety precaution. None of the buildings were residences.
The Roseburg Fire Department and the Public Works Department assisted with traffic control.
