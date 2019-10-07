Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers are looking for information about three poached bucks found just north of Myrtle Creek.
Troopers received a report of buck deer being dumped on Sunday and found one skinned whole buck and the hides and heads of two other bucks.
The remains were found at the old rest area site on the exit 112 off-ramp on northbound Interstate 5.
One of the bucks was a three-point buck, and there were also two forked-horn bucks. The bucks were killed either late Friday or Saturday, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Oregon State Police at 677 on their cell phone or call 1-800-452-7888 and ask for trooper Aaron Baimbridge.
The TIP program offers preference points for information leading to an arrest or citation for the unlawful take and possession or waste of big-game mammals.
