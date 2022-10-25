A 57-year-old Pacific Crest Trail hiker who tried to beat the incoming snow was taken to safety by Douglas County Search and Rescue around 10 p.m. Friday in the Diamond Peak Wilderness on the Deschutes National Forest in Klamath County.
Hassan Falsafi, of Weaverville, California, called 911 to say he needed emergency assistance as he had tried to beat the incoming weather front and was unsuccessful.
The search and rescue team was able to access the wilderness from the Pacific Crest Trailhead at Summit Lake to hike north on the trail to Falsafi's location.
"While searchers were en route the weather continued to worsen from rain to sleet, hail and eventually snow," Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brad O'Dell said in a press release. He added that temperatures were around 30 degrees Fahrenheit and during a 20-minute stretch about 3/4 inch of snow accumulated on the ground.
Falsafi was located around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. He was treated for hypothermia and provided with dry clothing. Searchers were able to escort him to a warm vehicle at the trailhead where they arrived around 7 a.m.
Falsafi was transported to Roseburg where he arranged for family to pick him up.
Klamath County Search and Rescue reached out to Douglas County for help, because of a lack of available resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.