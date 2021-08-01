A pedestrian crossing Interstate 5 in Roseburg was hit and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Oregon State Police.
At approximately 1:10 a.m. an adult male was crossing the northbound lanes on the highway from west to east when he was struck by a Buick Enclave, driven by 47-year-old Eric Ortiz, of Vacaville, California, and then a Honda Odyssey, driven by Katrina Davis, 31, of Roseburg.
The pedestrian died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
Emergency responders from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Roseburg Police Department, the Roseburg Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
