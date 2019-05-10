A Roseburg man was reportedly uninjured after his plane crashed into a grassy field on the southeast side of the Roseburg Municipal Airport Friday.
The crash, which happened just before 2:30 p.m., was heavily damaged. The pilot, 63-year-old Malcolm Dayton, of Roseburg, was uninjured and said his plane was already in contact with the ground and in the process of landing when a crosswind pushed his plane into the field.
A wheel on the plane broke off, causing the cockpit to smash into the ground.
Dayton said the plane was a 2019 experimental aircraft.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident, as the two organizations do with any aircraft crash.
The airport remained open during the investigation, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
