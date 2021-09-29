Two Roseburg police officers dove into the Umpqua River Wednesday morning to rescue a woman who was drowning near the Stewart Park bridge.
A man called police just before 4 a.m. to report that he and a female friend had decided to go for a swim before the sun came up and that his friend, 24-year-old Brittany Rose Shepherd, quickly went into distress and wasn't able to make it back to shore, according to a press release.
Roseburg Sgt. Jeff Eichenbusch and officers Dawson Batsch and Brandon Halter arrived at the scene and found the woman out in the middle of the river treading water — gasping, exhausted and unable to swim.
Batsch and Halter threw their gear aside and jumped into the water to rescue the woman. When the officers reached her, it was clear she was tired, cold, and was starting to sink below the surface of the water, according to police.
Batsch, who had previously worked as a lifeguard, was able to bring Shepherd back to shore where she received treatment from the Roseburg Fire Department.
Shepherd was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be fine, police said.
Sgt. Daniel Allen, a spokesperson for the police department, said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the late-night swim.
