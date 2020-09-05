Protesters in Roseburg walked a 3-mile loop Saturday to bring awareness to stopping human trafficking the Douglas County Save Our Children Sidewalk March.
“We want people to know that it’s happening. Pedophilia is right next door and happening everywhere,” said organizer Karrlee Powell. “Oregon, because we’re on I-5, we’re like a hub for human trafficking and it happens way too often. It’s something that’s been happening for hundreds and hundreds of years and it’s time to stop overlooking.”
They carried signs with statistics and information, while children held up posters that said “I’m not for sale” and “My life matters.”
A small dog named Baxter wore a sign that said “I eat pedos for breakfast” on one side and “100% pedo-fed” on the other side.
But amid the silliness of that small dog and his sign, was a serious message for most of the people in attendance.
“I had an experience as a teenager,” Justina Venegas said. “That personal experience made me just always want to protect children, because I didn’t have a voice. They need that.”
Ekco Dunham moved to Roseburg in July and joined the group Saturday after reading about the march online.
“My husband and I are both activists, we come from Portland, and I like to be involved,” Dunham said. “I think they’re doing a good thing here, but they need to move into the street, make more noise.”
Dunham said she learned more about human trafficking as she got older and now that she has her own children, she wants to stand up for them and protect them from predators.
Marion Pearson, founder and coordinator of the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force addressed the estimated crowd of nearly 50 people before the march began.
“This (march) lets predators know, you know what we’re not being silenced, we are now aware, we are watching, and we’re coming for you,” Pearson said.
The Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force was started in 2015 and has brought more training to the area on how to spot trafficking and educate people what trafficking is.
“What we have seen with trafficking in Douglas County is that a big part of our drug trade,” Pearson said. “Children are being recruited to run those drugs. They don’t want to but they do run them, because it’s part of the family business. It’s the expectation. Children, spouses, partners are being traded to pay off debts, as well as being traded for drugs, for rent and for food.”
Pearson said that more than 50% of survivors were being trafficked by a family member.
She advised parents to keep an eye on children’s social media and watch for signs, because of the predators that are online and commended the Sutherlin and Myrtle Creek police departments for their work in sting operations to catch predators.
“We can bring awareness to the fact that this isn’t a conspiracy,” Powell said. “This isn’t something that we just think is happening. It’s happening, it’s very real. There are open cases all over the world and we have survivors of human trafficking with us here today.”
