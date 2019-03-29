The Roseburg Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants from April 1 to June 30 in its annual effort to ensure the safety of the city's fire infrastructure.
The flushing will be occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, and may cause some inconveniences for residents, said Fire Chief Gary Garrisi in a press release.
"The fire department realizes that hydrant flushing may cause some inconvenience, however, the flushing program is necessary to ensure the proper functioning and delivery of adequate water from the water mains when needed for fire control," he said. "The community’s cooperation with this hydrant-flushing program is appreciated."
During the flushing process, residents may experience low water pressure or notice discolored water coming from the tap. The water is still safe to drink, Garrisi said, but people may prefer to wait until the water runs clear before drinking, washing clothes, or doing the dishes.
