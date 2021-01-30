The Roseburg Fire Department will be holding a series of training exercises at a location on West Harvard Avenue through the end of March.
The training will take place at a vacant home at 1051 West Harvard Avenue, which is located directly across from Anderson Market.
Department Administrative Battalion Chief Randy Babbit said that no live fire will be used during the training exercises, but rather that lighting and simulated smoke will be used to create necessary training scenarios.
The training will focus on rapid fire attack techniques, victim search and rescue and firefighter safety and survival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.