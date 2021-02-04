Roseburg firefighter Parker Brown races toward a "burning" home, running a hose lay to provide water to combat the fire inside the structure.
The structure is a vacant home on West Harvard Avenue. The smoke and flames are simulated. And firefighters for the Roseburg Fire Department are getting valuable, life- and structure-saving training on the property across the street from Anderson Market.
With an assist from Cascade Community Credit Union, the fire department was granted access to the home for critical training for firefighters at the three Roseburg stations.
Wednesday, that training focused on running hose lays for fire suppression. The present smoke is manufactured, and the "fire" is created by theatrical lighting to simulate flames. This training is part of a rapid fire techniques program.
More crews will participate in the hose training Friday at the home at 1051 West Harvard Avenue.
Upcoming training will include search and rescue in a smoked-out environment and firefighter safety and survival tactics.
The training will extend into March.
