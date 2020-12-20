Roseburg High School’s parking lot will be a little brighter from now on, as maintenance crews finished installing LED lighting that will stay on throughout the night.
Physical Plant Manager Tracy Grauf said the lights, which will be on motion sensors, will stay on throughout the night. This will help alert authorities to activity in the area and provide students who might be at the school late with more safety.
“Safety is always a top priority at RHS,” Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber said. “The new lights are brighter and illuminate the parking lot much more effectively. They also are responsive to movement, becoming brighter. This of course provides a safer environment for anyone in the area.”
The lights were installed with the help of saving from the Energy Trust of Oregon, and although there was an additional cost to the district, Grauf said the lights pay for themselves in 1.6 years as the school district will save $4,350 a year in energy costs.
“After that, it’s all money we can put back into other projects or into the classrooms,” he said.
The district opted to replace the entire light fixtures rather than retrofit the old fixtures.
Floodlights will also be installed along the top of the career and technical education building, to provide even more light in the area.
“We have many activities on our campus that have students and staff returning at very late hours of the night or very early in the morning, with these lights they will recognize motion and come up to full power and illuminate the parking lots which will add to the safety of kids and staff,” Roseburg High School Athletic Director Russ Bolin said.
Grauf said the LED lights are still being tested, but as soon as he gets the all-clear they will stay on throughout the night. He intends to keep the lights around 30% brightness when there’s no activity detected and to increase that to 70% when there is activity in the parking lot.
