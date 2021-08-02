One man was shot and another was arrested Sunday afternoon in Green, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly before 12 p.m. in the 4000 block of Southwest Grange Road, several people called 911 before someone had been shot and a male in the area was reportedly burying items in the ground, according to a press release.
The victim, 43-year-old James Strayer, of Roseburg, was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his side but was in stable condition.
The suspect, 63-year-old John Armstrong, of Roseburg, was found shortly after the shooting and was taken into custody.
He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4458 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
