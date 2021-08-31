A Roseburg man died from injuries suffered when his motorcycle collided with a pickup at the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard Friday night.
The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
An investigation found that the crash happened when a 2019 Toyota Tacoma reportedly attempted to turn west onto Garden Valley from Northeast Stephens against "an alleged red light," the report said.
Ryan James Gould, 35 was riding his 2002 Harley-Davidson south on Northeast Stephens and was unable to avoid the pickup, driven by Adrienne Michelle Mathis, 35, of Roseburg.
Gould was reportedly unresponsive after the collision and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, but there has been no indication that impairment was a factor in the crash.
So the Tacoma was in the north-bound lane, turned right with "an alleged red light" and the cycle hit him. Yikes folks, there's no such thing as an "alleged" red light, it's either red or not and it all comes down to who didn't stop when they should have OR the one making a legal right turn on a red didn't even see the motorcycle making a legal left turn on a green. I'm a firm believer that everyone on the road gets to make it home alive. Maybe the DMV should be requiring people to take driving test, with any eyesight check, every 3 to 5 years.
