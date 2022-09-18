Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours Saturday night while Roseburg Police Department were in a standoff with 40-year-old Jeff Edward Reece of Roseburg. The bridge didn't fully reopen until four hours after the standoff started.
Around 9 p.m. Saturday, Roseburg Police officers tried to stop a white 2018 Nissan Sentra for several traffic violations — including almost striking two pedestrians and speeding through a stop sign. The driver of the vehicle, Reece, did not stop. Instead he started speeding through a neighborhood, which led the police to stop their pursuit. A short time later, Reece stopped the vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge near the YMCA of Douglas County.
Officers were informed that Reece was in possession of firearms. Reece refused to come out of the vehicle and made threats to shoot himself.
Several people were evacuated from their vehicles. The Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team, Douglas County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded to the scene. After about an hour of negotiating, Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Eros helped to take Reece into custody.
One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to go by as officers cleared the scene. The bridge was fully open about four hours after the initial incident started.
Officers found a 9mm handgun in Reece's pocket and an additional rifle was found after police conducted a search of the vehicle.
He was taken to the Douglas County Jail for attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms.
Roseburg Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted on the call.
