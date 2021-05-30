The 26-year-old motorcyclist involved in Friday's crash has died, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
Erik Brown, of Roseburg, died Saturday as result of injuries.
About 1:35 p.m. on March 28, emergency dispatchers received reports of a crash between Brown, who was driving a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 64-year-old Sutherlin woman driving the Suzuki Sidekick. Brown, who was wearing an approved helmet, was taken by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center and later flown to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland for treatment of head injuries. The driver of the Suzuki was uninjured but examined at the scene by emergency medical crews. Authorities have not yet released her name.
The motorcycle was badly damaged by the collision and seized as potential evidence by the Roseburg Police Department, which is investigating whether speed was a factor.
The initial investigation indicated Brown was traveling east on Harvard Avenue in the inside lane of travel when it passed a slower vehicle by swerving into the outside lane. Meanwhile, the Suzuki was turning off of Harvard Avenue and onto Stanton Street at about the same time, taking it into the path of the motorcycle which collided with the right side of the second vehicle.
Police diverted traffic until nearly 5 p.m. during the accident investigation.
The accident remains under investigation.
