Roseburg Police K-9 Nike assisted the Winston Police Department on Friday capturing 19-year-old Abigail Wallace, who had allegedly stolen a car in Roseburg.
Police started pursuit in Roseburg and ended near milepost 42 on Highway 42 after an Oregon State Police trooper used stop sticks, which are devices laid across the road to stop vehicles by puncturing the tires.
Wallace and her passenger fled from the stolen vehicle on foot and refused to stop.
Nike chased Wallace down a steep embankment and across a creek. It appeared Wallace was ready to surrender, but once Nike was called back to the handler Wallace took off.
This occurred two more times before Nike made a biting capture.
Nike kept Wallace in place until officers caught up and took her into custody.
Wallace received superficial scrapes as a result and was lodged in jail. She was charged with attempt to elude a police officer by vehicle, attempt to elude a police officer on foot, reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly endangering another person.
A Coos County K-9 team, assisted by a Roseburg Police Department officer, was deployed to track the passenger. Several articles of clothing were found, but they were unable to locate the passenger.
Friday was Nike's third birthday.
