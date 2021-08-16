Roseburg Police Department Sgt. Doug Walton was presented the Medal of Honor for his work in helping take down a suspected shooter during an incident at the Budget 16 Motel on Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg on Feb. 22.
It is alleged that Devin McNamara, 33, of Roseburg, approached a group of people talking in front of one of the Budget 16's motel rooms and opened fire with a handgun. One man was killed, while two women were seriously injured.
While the shooting was taking place, Walton happened to be across Northeast Stephens Street at the OK's Auto Supply gas station with his personal vehicle. He reportedly witnessed McNamara flee to a residence further down adjacent Northeast Neuner Street, later returning back toward the hotel with a pair of rifles, according to court documents.
McNamara entered Walton's pickup and another vehicle at the gas station, while Walton was providing Douglas County Emergency Communications with updates on the situation.
When McNamara exited the second vehicle, he no longer had the rifles, according to a release from the Roseburg Police Department. That was when he grabbed a fuel nozzle and began dispensing the fuel. Tony MacDonald, an employee at the fuel station, quickly flipped the emergency fuel shutoff switch to prevent any further threat to public safety.
Ultimately, Walton was able to catch McNamara off guard and take him to the ground, holding him until patrol officers arrived and took him into custody.
"Sgt. Walton's actions during this incident were heroic, and very likely saved lives," Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein said. "His selfless actions showed outstanding and exemplary courage to uphold the very oath he swore upon, to protect and serve others."
Klopfenstein also presented MacDonald with a Letter of Gratitude and a Department Challenge Coin for his quick thinking during the event.
