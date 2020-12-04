The Roseburg Police Department is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the national “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving” campaign.
In December, officers will be working additional shifts, specifically to focus on stopping impaired drivers, according to Jeff Eichenbusch, a Roseburg police spokesperson.
The extra shifts are funded through a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact.
“While the end of the year brings about the merriment of the holiday season, we want to make sure Americans are safe on the roads, traveling to and from parties and vacation destinations,” Eichenbusch said in the press release. “If you plan to go out and include alcohol in your celebration, make sure you refrain from driving. Review these facts and spread the word about the dangers of drunk driving.”
According to the press release, 839 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver in December 2018. During the entire year, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes.
Additionally, impaired-driving crashes cost the United States about $44 billion annually. Being charged for driving under the influence can cost about $10,000 in attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost wages, higher insurance rates and towing expenses.
So plan to celebrate, Eichenbusch said.
Always remember to plan ahead and if you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver to take you home, he said. If a friend is about to drive drunk, swipe their keys and make sure they get home safely.
Otherwise, they might get pulled over by a Roseburg cop this holiday season — or worse.
