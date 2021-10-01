IDLEYLD PARK — Crews continue their efforts to search for a missing Roseburg woman who disappeared on Saturday from Lemolo Forebay No. 2 near Toketee.
Branda Hoyle, 43, was on an outing with family members when she walked away from the group. When she didn't return, the family became concerned and began looking for her. They later called 911 when they hadn't located her.
Search efforts have been underway since Saturday without any new information.
“As hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are in the area this weekend, be aware that Branda is still missing and report any information that may be helpful to searchers," Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brad O'Dell said. “Something as simple as a piece of clothing or a cellphone can help solve this case.”
Hoyle is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and brown Ugg-style boots. Hoyle is believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis and may be disoriented.
”With the rains we've recently experienced and the colder conditions at night coupled with her lack of preparedness for being out for this period of time make us extremely concerned for her welfare," O'Dell said.
The sheriff's office and Douglas County Search and Rescue have been assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Oregon State Search and Rescue, the Oregon State Police and PacifiCorp, which manages the canal system which feeds the forebays near Toketee Reservoir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.