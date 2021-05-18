IDLEYLD PARK — People searching for a missing man in the Calf Creek area found a makeshift shelter and tackle box on Monday, exactly 10 days after Harry Burleigh was reported missing.
“The effort continues today in hopes of finding additional clues,” a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office has been working with search teams and resources from multiple counties and partner agencies.
Burleigh, 69, didn’t return home from a fishing trip on May 7 and was reported missing by his wife. The following day, a deputy located his vehicle at the Twin Lakes Trailhead.
Burleigh filled out a form at the trailhead indicating he was entering the area on May 6 and intended to return that evening.
He is described as a white male, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 75 pounds with dark brown graying hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-440-4471 referencing case number 21-2033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.