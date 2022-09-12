As part of National Preparedness Month, the American Red Cross Cascades Region is urging everyone to get ready for emergencies now.
Just last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a climate-related disaster, according to an analysis from the Washington Post.
“More powerful climate-driven occurrences are happening across the U.S. than ever before,” said Rebecca Marshall, the disaster officer for Red Cross Cascades Region. “In fact, there have been more climate-related disasters in the nation over the past two decades than in any other country. It’s vital that everyone take steps to be prepared.”
Since disasters can happen anywhere and at any time, the Red Cross is encouraging people to be ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
The organization says three simple steps can help to keep your family safe during disasters.
Get a kitBuild an emergency kit that includes a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight and a battery-powered radio. Also include a first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multi-purpose tool and personal hygiene items. And don’t forget to add copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information.
Make a planPlan what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and what to do if you have to evacuate. Make sure to coordinate your plan with your child’s school, your work and your community’s emergency plans.
Be informedStay informed by finding out what emergency situations may occur where you live, work and go to school, how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders.
Other tips include special planning considerations for people with pets and older adults during an emergency — especially if you need to evacuate or if the power goes out for several days.
