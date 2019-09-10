The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is helping search for a missing Eugene man who was last seen Saturday.
Roscoe Casita, 37, was reported missing to the Eugene Police Department over the weekend by family members. Casita's vehicle, a 2017 blue Subaru Outback, was located by family members at Timpanogas Lake, where Casita has been known to camp in the past, according to Dwes Hutson, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
Members from the Douglas County Search and Rescue team are currently searching the area around Timpanogas Lake, which is located in the northeast corner of the county, approximately 95 miles from both Eugene and Roseburg.
Casita is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 541-440-4471.
